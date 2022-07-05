Stranger Things Creators Confirm Beloved Character Is Definitively Dead After Season 4

The final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 debuted just last week, which meant audiences had to say goodbye to compelling characters, with creators the Duffer brothers confirming that at least one fan-favorite character is definitively dead. While it would seem like a given that the character would be dead, the series has a history of bringing back characters who appeared to have perished. Season 1 saw the seeming deaths of both Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine), who both returned, while Season 3 saw the implied death of Hopper (David Harbour), who returned for Season 4, but don't count on at least one Season 4 death being reversed.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Season 4 of Stranger Things

The Season 4 premiere introduced audiences to Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), who loved metal and Dungeons and Dragons, with his darker interests seeing him blamed for the death of a Hawkins teen. In the season finale, he used his love of metal to play an intense rendition of Metallica's "Master of Puppets," which distracted demobats long enough for his friends to find safety. Sadly, this sacrifice cost him his life.

While speaking with Happy Sad Confused podcast host Joshua Horowitz, both Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed that Eddie Munson is definitively dead. Additionally, the pair confirmed that Dr. Brenner is definitively dead, and detailed that, while Max (Sadie Sink) survived her bout with Vecna, it left her "braindead," "blind," and "all of her bones" are broken. Whether or not she'll fully recuperate is something audiences will have to wait to find out.

Another character that had seemingly been killed was Vecna himself, played by Jamie Campbell Bower. Even in his demise, it was clear that he accomplished his nefarious mission of bringing the Upside Down into Hawkins. Even Bower himself teased his motivations for his likely Season 5 return.

"He's pissed. If you thought he wasn't pissed before, he's pissed now," the actor shared with Bloody Disgusting. "Yeah, the vengeance, if it were me, on a personal level, if somebody did that to me, I'm coming for you."

With only one season left in the series, all bets will seemingly be off when it comes to who ends up surviving their battles with the Upside Down.

