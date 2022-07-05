Stranger Things Star Teases Their Season 5 Return

With all of Stranger Things Season 4 out now on Netflix, the season finale revealed to audiences that some characters met their demise in various ways. In the Season 1 finale, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) was seemingly killed, only for her to return in Season 2. In the Season 3 finale, Hopper (David Harbour) met his implied ending, but Season 4 revealed he merely was transported to Russia. One star of the new season's character looked to have been vanquished, though the actor addressed a return for Season 5 and what their character's motivation will be in their impending return.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Season 4 of Stranger Things

After terrorizing the town of Hawkins, Indiana for much of the season, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) looked to have been killed following a confrontation with Eleven, one which allowed her friends in the Upside Down to attack and fatally injure him. Despite his apparent death, the final moments of Season 4 showed that he still managed to orchestrate his plan, while Will (Noah Schnapp) claimed to have felt sensations that confirmed the villain's survival.

Bower himself implied a return from Vecna, which could result in him being deadlier than ever.

"He's pissed. If you thought he wasn't pissed before, he's pissed now," the actor shared with Bloody Disgusting. "Yeah, the vengeance, if it were me, on a personal level, if somebody did that to me, I'm coming for you."

It shouldn't come as much surprise that Vecna could be returning to Hawkins, given that his plan to open up a connection between the Indiana town and the Upside Down was essentially fulfilled, though now we're left to wonder how the threat survived such a brutal demise.

While Season 3 separated a majority of the series' characters, allowing Season 4 to bring them back together, creators Matt and Ross Duffer recently teased how all of Season 5 will take place in Hawkins, as it will explore the damaging effects Vecna has left on the town.

"We wanna go back to a lot of the things we did in Season 1," Matt Duffer shared with the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "A lot of the original groupings and pairings that we had in Season 1 – there's something nice about coming full circle."

Season 4 of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.

