Stranger Things Season 4 to Reportedly Begin Shooting This Fall

It sounds like we won’t have to wait as long for the latest season of Stranger Things, which should come as great news for fans still reeling after that emotional Season 3 finale. While the new season has yet to be officially announced, the cliffhanger ending, the audience and critical reaction — coupled with estimates of viewing numbers from third-party sources — make it clear that Stranger Things 4 is inevitable.

Now a new listing from Production Weekly indicates that Netflix is gearing up to begin filming on Stranger Things 4 in October, meaning the new season could premiere as early as 2020.

This shouldn’t be a huge surprise for anyone, but it’s great to know that Netflix seems eager to get back to work on the series. As the young cast members get older, the producers would likely prefer to finish the show before they become adults.

The people involved with Stranger Things have always been cagey about how long they envision the show continuing, with the common answer being four or five seasons before ending.

Recent rumors from We Got This Covered suggest the series is planned to end after Season 4, but their track record for unsourced information is less than stellar. It’s likely more of an educated guess than a fact.

But we do know that there are contracts in place for the cast to return for Stranger Things 4. A report from TV Line indicated that actor David Harbour has an option to return for a potential fourth season, which likely bodes well for the character Hopper considering how the cliffhanger ending in the latest finale.

ComicBook’s Adam Barnhardt spoke with Harbour and asked if he’s appearing in Stranger Things 4, and the actor was cagey in how addressing the question.

“There’s always discussion on set about kicking around ideas about what would be cool and stuff, but there’s a lot of stuff that goes down in season three that you’re going to want to pay attention to before you start thinking at all about the future,” Harbour teased. “They pulled no punches with the season, and it’s a big deal what goes down. So you really have to watch this before you start even speculating.”

We’re still waiting on the official announcement from Netflix, but for now fans can get caught up with the latest misadventures in Hawkins, Indiana by watching Stranger Things 3, now streaming on the platform.

