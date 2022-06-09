Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 Sneak Peek Officially Released

✖

With it being nearly two weeks since Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 1 debuted on Netflix, fans have had the time to catch up on the seven episodes and are now looking toward the final two episodes of the season. Patient fans who watched Episode 7 all the way through the credits were treated to a brief sneak peek at the upcoming episodes, though Netflix has now officially released that brief tease online. You can check out the sneak peek of the two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 below before the new episodes premiere on Netflix on July 1st.

The video teases, "You can't stop this now. The story continues July 1st with Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2, only on Netflix."

Over the course of the series, and throughout Season 4, there haven't been many deaths of major characters, though creators of the series Matt and Ross Duffer teased that fans shouldn't get too comfortable ahead of the release of the final episodes of Season 4.

"Whereas for us, middle school was such a magical time. And that was why that was reflected in Season 1, whereas this has gotten darker," Matt Duffer shared with Entertainment Weekly. "You're feeling a little bit unsettled and unsafe for everybody...that's the intention."

He continued, "We wanted the whole season to feel like everybody is in jeopardy. And we felt like that was something you couldn't really do as well when they were these cute little kids. But now, you know, everybody's life is on the line."

As evidenced by the Volume 1 episodes, this season has embraced the world of horror more than previous seasons, which was meant to reflect the growing maturity of our heroes.

"A lot of [the darker tone] was driven by the fact that we had these — I still call them kids, even though I know they're not kids, but they feel like my kids — is that they were heading into high school. And it felt like the right time to put them into a full-blown horror film," the filmmaker pointed out. "We're dealing with darker themes, and issues that come along with being a teenager, because for at least Ross and I, and I think for most people, high school is a challenging time. And you're experiencing a lot of dark emotions for the first time."

Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 premieres on July 1st.

