Stranger Things Season 4: Weird Al Reacts to Namedrop in New Episodes

The first seven episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season are now streaming on Netflix, and it sees all of our favorite kids from Hawkins dealing with a brand new threat: high school. While Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) are now going to school in California, the rest of the gang are back in Hawkins. Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) have found a new group of friends in the "Hellfire Club," a D&D group led by a rocker named Eddie (Joseph Quinn). When Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) can't finish their campaign due to basketball, Eddie encourages Dustin and Mike to find a replacement. While giving a rousing speech, Eddie reflects on when he met the Freshman and how he thought it was "brave" that Dustin showed up to school in a Weird Al shirt. Well, Weird Al has seen the clip and shared it on Twitter.

"#Brave #StrangerThings," Weird Al wrote. You can check out his post below:

The fourth season of Stranger Things will be split into two parts and followed by a fifth and final season, ending the journey that made so many young actors famous. Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) recently spoke with W Magazine and gave some hints about the show, teasing a "darker" season.

The show's creators have previously teased that the final season is already outlined, and one of its stars already knows how it ends. David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper, recently spoke to Variety and teased what's to come.

"I think it varies from person to person, from character to character, and I'm such a harassment specialist that I think I've gotten it out of them. It's been back and forth about like, 'What happens to Hopper? Is he a character that's able to survive Hawkins or does he die?'" Harbour shared. "I know what happens and it's quite moving and quite beautiful."

As for Weird Al, Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe will soon be playing the star in Roku's upcoming biopic. WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story promises to hold nothing back when it comes to exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like "Eat It" and "Like a Surgeon" to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. In truth, Yankovic has lived a scandal-free life and the only negative stories about him throughout his 30 years in the public spotlight are just from artists who didn't care for his parodies of their songs. You can check out a trailer for the movie here.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 is now streaming on Netflix, and WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story will stream on The Roku Channel this Fall.