Stranger Things Star Confirms Season 4 Has Wrapped, New Teaser on the Way

Fans have been waiting more than two years for a new season of Stranger Things, with Season 3 having debuted in 2019, but the release of Season 4 is getting a little bit closer, as star Noah Schnapp recently revealed that production on the new season had finally wrapped. In addition to confirming that production had concluded, Schnapp revealed that a new teaser for the upcoming season is currently being developed, which will likely be unveiled during Netflix’s upcoming virtual “TUDUM” event, which is set to be held on Saturday, September 25th. Season 4 of Stranger Things does not yet have a release date.

“We just finished last week… yeah we’re done,” Schnapp revealed to YouTube channel oh so isabella. “We’ve been filming forever! And we’re finally done. They’re putting together another teaser.”

What will likely come as a relief to fans is the fact that the long wait for the new season isn’t due to any creative challenges, but a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Production officially started in early 2020, with shooting only lasting a couple of weeks before the pandemic caused production to be shut down entirely. The series wasn’t able to resume production until later in 2020, with the amount of time having passed understandably causing a number of complications for both the performers and filmmakers.

The delays did come with one unexpected advantage, however, which was that the longer amount of time where production couldn’t take place allowed the writers to complete the scripts for the entire season. Typically, the series would start shooting as the scripts were still being finalized, resulting in tweaks and changes over the trajectory of the production. Instead, the production moved forward with the scripts entirely completed, with the cast and crew having previously revealed how this resulted in a more polished season.

“Normally, we get the first few scripts, and then they have to keep writing due to the schedule of it,” Dyer shared with The Hollywood Reporter last year. “And it takes a while to craft a script. So, normally, there’s a kind of ‘writing as we’re going,’ but it seems they’ve had enough time. I think it’s maybe been a blessing for the writers, in some way, because they had the time to just sit down, think, and create. So, yeah, it appears to be that they’ve got it all down.”

