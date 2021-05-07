Stranger Things: David Harbour Has Cryptic Response to New Teaser

✖

Stranger Things fans were treated to a new teaser yesterday and like most things related to the hit Netflix series, it left us with more questions than answers. The clip appeared to be a flashback from Eleven's days with the sinister Doctor Brenner and the official Stranger Things account captioned the clip, "Eleven, are you listening?" Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on the series, also shared the clip with the caption, "Papa?" However, it's the post from David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper) that has us most intrigued. The actor shared the teaser and used lyrics from "Over the Rainbow" as his caption.

"Somewhere over the rainbow Bluebirds fly And the dreams that you dream of Dreams really do come true," Harbour wrote. Based on the actor's choice of song lyrics, we are convinced the fourth season of Stranger Things is going to have some major references to The Wizard of Oz. Back in 2019, an early teaser for the fourth season included the message, "We're not in Hawkins anymore." That, of course, is a nod to the famous line, "We're not in Kansas anymore." While there isn't much to go on with these clues, we have to believe using multiple references to The Wizard of Oz can't be a coincidence. You can check out Harbour's post below:

Stranger Things' fourth season is currently in production and will see the return of Harbour despite his character's supposed death at the end of season three. During an interview last year, producer Shawn Levy teased that season four might be the show's best since the pandemic gave the writers extra time to work on the scripts.

"I’ll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current Season Four, date still TBD," Levy shared with Collider. "But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever."

What do you think of these clues from The Wizard of Oz? Do you have any theories about Stranger Things' fourth season? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Stay tuned for more details on Stranger Things' upcoming fourth season.