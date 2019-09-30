Stranger Things Fans Theorize What “We’re Not in Hawkins Anymore” Season 4 Tease Means

The adventure is going to continue for the young heroes of Stranger Things. Not that it was remotely surprising, but Netflix announced on Monday that the beloved sci-fi series had been renewed for a fourth season, and that creators The Duffer Brothers had inked an overall deal with the streaming service. Along with this announcement came a video teaser regarding the news, and it gave fans a pretty wild hint as to what’s ahead in the fourth season of the series.

At the end of the Season 4 announcement teaser, a messaged flashed across the screen to tell fans that there will be some big changes coming to Stranger Things this time around. “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

An obvious play on The Wizard of Oz, this message could have huge implications regarding the story of the new season, though there’s no telling yet exactly what it means. The post-credits scene in the Season 3 finale teased that Hopper could be trapped in Russia. Eleven, Will, Joyce, and Jonathan all moved away from Hawkins at the end of the season. There are also other characters with powers like Eleven hidden in another city.

This message could mean any number of things, and fans are already on Twitter sharing their various theories.

So Many Theories

Omfg! Yassss!!!! I have so many theories. Time travelling and our favs heading into the upside down for season 4 are definitely high on my list for things I’m predicting. Bring Hopper and Billy back to please!! ALIVE!! #StrangerThings4 — 90s Baby (@MidnightsDarlin) September 30, 2019

More on the Byers’

okay but i don’t think stranger things 4 is going to completely move on from hawkins. i think the teaser is referencing the byers moving and maybe it will focus more on them this season? — jo🦕 (@wigschnapped) September 30, 2019

The American

In stranger things 4, we’re not in Hawkins anymore cause we’re in Russia to save “the American” aka our boy Hopper😌 — Den (@little_miss_den) September 30, 2019

Back to Hawkins

@Stranger_Things Yall not slick. Season 4 is definitely taking place wherever El moved to & then she goes back to visit Hawkins to see Mike & the gang & comes back home to figure things out alone — BabyMamaBlammer🏃🏾‍♂️💨🤰🏾 (@___MisterClutch) September 30, 2019

Area 51

not in Hawkins? Season 4 is set in Area 51 confirmed then — kyle (@Keyeul) September 30, 2019

Upside Down

OMG IM SOO EXCITED but if @Stranger_Things Stranger Things 4 isnt in Hawkins does thay mean its where Eleven is moved to with Will or do you think its going to be in the upside down with Hopper. IM SOOOOOOOO CURIOUSSSS!!!! #StrangerThings #UpsideDown #Hawkins #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/PBgiyafYjp — 𝓼𝓲𝓭𝓷𝓮𝔂🎈♡ watched IT2 (@loserssidney) September 30, 2019

Taken Over

So looks like Hawkins gets taken over completely by the upside down on S4 of Stranger Things? 🤔 — shelby (@vanekatthedisc0) September 30, 2019

Does This Mean…