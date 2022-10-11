Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Weighs in on Interest in Eleven Spinoff

With Season 5 of Stranger Things set to conclude the main storyline, fans are already wondering whether or not we could expect to see spinoffs developed on Netflix, though star Millie Bobby Brown just hinted that she wouldn't entirely be interested in continuing to tell Eleven's story, given the number of other exciting projects she's involved with. She did, however, admit that, even if she wouldn't entirely be interested in starring in a spinoff, she'd be happy to support another younger performer becoming the focal point of a Stranger Things series. Season 5 of Stranger Things is expected to film next year and to debut on Netflix in 2024.

"I'm just so focused on Enola [Holmes]," Brown shared with Total Film, per GamesRadar. "Stranger Things -- we saw it, we love it, we have big hearts. But let's make more Enolas. Let's put that on Netflix. But other than that, I'd love to see another bald-headed 10-year-old get given that opportunity. I would help her navigate it."

Given how Stranger Things has become a pop culture juggernaut, it seems like a no-brainer that Netflix and creators Matt and Ross Duffer would want to continue the world in some capacity. While the pair have confirmed they are developing spin-off ideas, they clarified that they would hope to hand off the idea to a different filmmaker, allowing them to explore stories in other worlds.

"The idea, ultimately, is to pass the baton to someone else, someone who's hopefully really talented and passionate," Matt Duffer shared with the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "Even the idea of Ross and I, say, doing a pilot and leaving it, it just feels silly to me."

He continued, "You really need to be there from the beginning to end. I think we need to find a partner to help us with that."

Whether it be the Upside Down or the nefarious Dr. Brenner and his mysterious research, there are a number of obvious avenues to explore with a spinoff, which is exactly why audiences won't be seeing that.

"We've done all that," Matt shared. "So [the spin-off idea we have is] very different."

