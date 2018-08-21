‘Suspiria’ Dakota Johnson Poster Released

Hitting theaters this November is a remake of Dario Argento’s Suspiria starring Dakota Johnson. An all-new poster for the film has debuted featuring the actress in her best ballet practice attire, staring eerily at the camera. Check out the poster below and see the film in theaters on Nov. 2nd.

The new film is set in 1977 Berlin and follows a young American woman who joins a prestigious dance company. She arrives just as one of the members mysteriously disappears. As she gets more involved in the dance company, she begins to suspect that the dance troupe is harboring a disturbing secret.

The film also stars Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange), Mia Goth (A Cure For Wellness), and Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass).

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke will be providing the film with its score.

Horror movies often see releases leading up to Halloween, though Suspiria landing in theaters days after the annual holiday serves as a signal that this film is far from a traditional horror movie.

Last month, the official runtime was confirmed as being just over two-and-a-half-hours long, a feat conventional horror films wouldn’t dare take on. Even this year’s Hereditary, one of the most critically-acclaimed genre films of the year, tapped out at just over two hours, though still proved to be an exhausting affair.

If the runtime isn’t intimidating enough, the film has earned an R rating from the MPAA for “Disturbing content involving ritualistic violence, bloody images and graphic nudity, and for some language including sexual references.”

The film was directed by Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, who shared that his approach to the remake wasn’t merely to re-tell the original narrative, but to capture an entire mood he experienced when first witnessing the Argento classic.

“Every movie I make is a step inside my teenage dreams, and Suspiria is the most remarkably precise teenage megalomaniac dream I could have had,” the filmmaker told The Guardian. “I saw the poster when I was 11 and then I saw the film when I was 14, and it hit me hard. I immediately started to dream about making my own version of it. So in a way it makes me smile when I hear people say, ‘How dare you remakeSuspiria. Typical commerce-driven mentality.’ I was just a boy who had seen a movie that made him what he became. So that’s how I am approaching it: a homage to the incredible, powerful emotion I felt when I saw it.”

Fans can check out Suspiria when it lands in theaters on Nov. 2nd.

