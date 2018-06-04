Chilling ‘Suspiria’ Remake Trailer Released

Amazon Studios and Call Me by Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino brought chills to the world on Monday morning, by releasing the first trailer for the upcoming remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 horror classic, Suspiria.

If you’re in the mood for something terrifying, you can watch the official Suspiria teaser trailer in the video above.

Suspiria stars Dakota Johnson as an American ballerina in 1977 Berlin, who comes face-to-face with evil when joining the ranks of a world-renowned dance company. Starring alongside Johnson is the always-powerful Tilda Swinton, Chloe Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf, and Jessica Harper.

The first footage of Suspiria arrived this spring, during CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada. Those in attendance were utterly shocked by what they saw, and described the scene as being frighteningly violent and grotesque, bringing true horror to life.

While the trailer doesn’t show off any of that rumored gore, it does set a horrifying tone with its chilling music, stunning visuals, and complete lack of dialogue. It’s evident that Guadagnino and his team focused on bringing the atmosphere of Argento’s original film to the remake, and they absolutely nailed it.

Guadagnino is re-teaming with Call Me by Your Name cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom for the project, as well as A Bigger Splash screenwriter David Kajganich, who recently co-wrote and produced AMC’s acclaimed horror series, The Terror. Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke is composing the film’s score.

Johnson, who is best known for her leading role in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, said that filming this movie was so terrifying that she sought out therapy when she was finished.

“[Filming Suspiria], no lie, f-cked me up so much that I had to go to therapy,” Johnson said in an interview. “We were in an abandoned hotel on top of a mountain. It had 30 telephone poles on the roof, so there was electricity pulsating through the building, and everyone was shocking each other.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Suspiria:

As a darkness builds at the center of a world-renown dance company, its artistic director (Swinton), a young American new to the troupe (Johnson), and a grieving psychotherapist (Ebersdorf) become entangled in a bloody, sighing nightmare.

Suspiria is set to be released on November 2.