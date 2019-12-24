SYFY Celebrating Christmas With A Nightmare On Elm Street Marathon

There are plenty of Christmas themed horror movies to get fans of gore through the holiday season should they wish, but you can’t beat the classics in some cases. In a surprise move, SYFY will be playing most of the movies in the A Nightmare on Elm Street film franchise starting on Christmas Eve and carrying into Christmas Day! Last year the network aired a Harry Potter feature film marathon, making this year’s offerings a little bit of a surprise (and despite no indication of what from the franchise ties it into the Holiday season).

As first reported by Bloody Disgusting, the marathon begins 10 PM EST with Wes Craven’s 1984 classic A Nightmare on Elm Street. The festivities continue at 12 AM ET on Christmas Day with A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, followed by A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors at 2 AM, with A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master at 4 AM, A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child at 6 AM, and finally Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare concluding the marathon and starting at 8 AM ET on Christmas Day. Missing from the lineup is 1994’s Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 2003’s Freddy vs Jason, and the 2010 Platinum Dunes remake of the original movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Craven wrote and directed the original 1984 film, which starred Robert Englund as Krueger, a figure who was killed by neighborhood parents when it was discovered that he was torturing school children and escaped punishment due to a legal loophole. Krueger returned in the dreams of neighborhood teens, violently attacking them in their sleep, resulting in real-world fatalities. Ultimately it was Heather Langenkamp’s Nancy who was able to bring Krueger out of the dream world and into reality to defeat him.

The future of the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise is very in limbo for the time being. Much like the ongoing battle for the Friday the 13th feature film series, the rights to Freddy and the first film in the series have reverted from New Line Cinema to the late Wes Craven’s estate. Pitches are reportedly being explored by the estate, and they’re not limiting themselves to film either as they’re interested in seeing Freddy on television (something he did previously with the short lived anthology series Freddy’s Nightmares). It remains to be seen what direction the franchise will go in after the Craven estate develops a new film, but many notable horror names are interested in taking a crack at the son of a 100 maniacs.