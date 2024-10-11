Teacup Stars Rob Morgan and Chaske Spencer Talk Playing Pivotal Roles for the Peacock Series

The all-new Peacock series Teacup debuted its first two episodes this week, exciting audiences about what’s in store for these characters. Part of what makes the story so compelling is that, with the otherworldly experience unfolding in a constrained setting, we see characters coming together to move the story forward as an ensemble, though we’re also getting to see the trajectories of these figures through a prism, as both collaborative and isolated experiences engage viewers. Chaske Spencer and Rob Morgan star in the new series, with both actors getting to experience the shifting dynamics of their characters’ journeys. Teacup debuts two new episodes every Thursday on Peacock.

“What’s great is everyone comes in with their own knowledge, their own experiences, everyone is valued just as much as the top person,” Spencer shared with ComicBook of the collaborative efforts of the cast. “[Ian McCulloch’s] written amazing dialogue for everybody. You never know how it’s gonna be when you edit a movie, you never know how a person works, you just adjust yourself. This cast has been so open, because we’ve all been around. Rob’s in theater, his acting, and my acting, we’ve come from struggle to get where we need to go. Working with everybody, it was pretty freeing. And a lot of laughs, too.”

Teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon.

Morgan’s character is a bit more mysterious and we don’t learn his true intentions until further into the season, as compared to Spencer’s character making clear his motivations. Morgan spoke about what it’s like to perform necessary exposition that alters the entire narrative.

“You apply pressure, you don’t feel pressure, and I was actually honored that I was trusted with such delicate material that was instrumental to the journey of the whole show,” Morgan expressed. “I take it as a beautiful testament to all the hard work I’ve already put down for 26 years of starving, eating ramen noodles and cold, lonely nights, and a bunch of rejection, being told no, no no. And then, finally, I get the chance to exercise theater and acting-class training on something like this, I loved it. I felt like, ‘Wow, I’ve finally made it.’”

Much like the ensemble of performers all brought different perspectives to their on-screen roles, the series enlisted a variety of filmmakers behind the camera to bring the concept to life.

“Our directors were phenomenal. I thought they kept the same tone throughout it,” Spencer admitted. Morgan added, “And whatever conversations they had in the board room before they came out to set for us, we just pretty much trusted them and appreciated their expertise and their vision for us to be cohesive throughout the series, and you’ll see that in the product.”

