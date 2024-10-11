Teacup’s Yvonne Strahovski and Scott Speedman on What Drew Them to the Sci-Fi Series

The upcoming TV series Teacup on Peacock tackles a number of obstacles faced by our protagonists, some of which are relatable for every viewer and some of which are more otherworldly in nature. Yvonne Strahovski and Scott Speedman play married couple Maggie and James Chenoweth, who viewers can instantly tell are going through some emotional setbacks in their relationship. Understandably, when a strange threat puts the livelihoods of them and their family at risk, they have to attempt to work through their relationship baggage if they hope to make it out of the situation alive. New episodes of Teacup premiere on Peacock on Thursdays.

“Don’t we all do that in real life? When something bad happens, we try not to let it define us and carry us through our day,” Strahovski shared with ComicBook about letting emotional trauma impact but not define a character. “I think, similarly, Maggie’s got a lot on her plate, she’s also trying to put on a brave face for her children and her children don’t know what’s going on. There’s so much going on, by the time we get into the extraordinary part of the show, that she has to wear many hats. That’s the bit that I love about the character, is there’s so many layers to her and hats she has to wear and we watch this woman become a warrior, I guess, towards the end.”

Teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon.

Speedman got involved with the project after having previously collaborated with executive producer Ian McCulloch, but even with their existing relationship, the actor expressed there were some things about the scripts that managed to surprise him.

“I guess it wasn’t really a surprise, but the specificity [McCulloch] had with the world. I’m not a guy who grew up on a farm in Georgia, but that just felt very authentic, it felt very lived-in,” Speedman detailed. “It felt like its own thing, and genuine, and that’s, sadly, a rarity. When you pick something up, oftentimes it feels a bit cliched or forced or doesn’t really hit the nail on the head, so I was really excited by these scripts, from the family dynamic and that world alone that I knew that, once we started layering in the genre elements, we were gonna have something really strong. Not surprising on some levels, but that’s what really drew me in.”

New episodes of Teacup premiere on Peacock on Thursdays.

