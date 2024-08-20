Peacock Releases Impressive Lineup of Horror Programming for Halloween

We only have a couple of weeks left of summer before we head into the fall, which officially signifies the start of the spooky season, resulting in movie and TV audiences starting to seek out as much horror-themed content as they can find. Peacock today announced what subscribers can find on their service in the coming months, which will include more than 150 titles to get into the spirit of All Hallow’s Eve, ranging from cinematic classics to newfound hits to a handful of all-new original series. You can check out the full list of Halloween-themed programming coming to Peacock below.
Premiering on October 10th is the original series Teacup, which is described, “Teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon.”
Premiering on October 18th is Hysteria!, which is described, “When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the ‘Satanic Panic’ of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported ‘supernatural activity’ triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.”
The following movies will premiere on Peacock on September 1st:
- 30 Days Of Night (2007)
- Amityville II: The Possession
- Amityville 3-D
- The Amityville Harvest
- Amityville Moon
- The Amityville Uprising
- Bride Of Frankenstein
- Candyman (1992)
- Child’s Play (1988)
- The Creature Walks Among Us
- Curse of The Werewolf
- Dawn of The Dead
- Dead Silence
- The Devil’s Backbone
- Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist
- Dracula (1979)
- Dracula’s Daughter
- The Evil Of Frankenstein
- Exorcist: The Beginning
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- The Forever Purge
- Frankenstein (1931)
- Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman
- The Frighteners
- The Funhouse
- Get Out
- The Grudge (2004)
- Halloween (2018)
- Halloween II
- Halloween III: Season Of The Witch
- Halloween Kills
- Happy Death Day
- Happy Death Day 2U
- Hollow Man
- Hollow Man 2
- Hotel Transylvania
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Insidious
- Insidious: Chapter 2
- The Invisible Man Returns
- The Invisible Man’s Revenge
- The Invisible Woman (1940)
- It Came From Outer Space
- Land of The Dead
- The Last Exorcism
- Leatherface
- Leprechaun
- Leprechaun II
- Mama
- The Mummy (1999)
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy (2017)
- The Mummy’s Curse
- The Mummy’s Ghost
- The Mummy’s Hand
- The Mummy’s Tomb
- Night Monster
- Night Of The Living Dead (1990)
- Night Of The Living Dead 3D
- Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection
- The People Under The Stairs
- Phantom Of The Opera (1943)
- Phantom Of The Opera (1962)
- Prince Of Darkness
- The Raven (1935)
- Saw
- Saw 2
- Saw 3
- Saw 4
- Saw 5
- Saw 6
- Saw: The Final Chapter
- The Scorpion King
- Shaun Of The Dead
- Shocker
- The Skeleton Key
- Slither
- Son Of Frankenstein
- Split
- The Strange Case Of Doctor Rx
- Studio 666
- Tales From The Hood
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
- Texas Chainsaw 3D
- They Live
- The Thing
- Tremors
- Us
- Videodrome
- Village Of The Damned
- Warm Bodies
- Werewolf Of London
- The World’s End
The following movies will premiere on Peacock on October 1st:
- 1408
- Arachnophobia
- Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos
- The Blob (1988)
- Casper (1995)
- Casper, A Spirited Beginning
- Casper’s Haunted Christmas
- Casper’s Scare School (2006)
- Christine (1983)
- The Craft
- The Devil’s Rejects
- Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark
- Drag Me To Hell
- The Final Girls
- The Fly (1986)
- Freaks of Nature
- Freaky
- Fright Night (2011)
- Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone
- Harry Potter and The Chamber Of Secrets
- Harry Potter and The Prisoner Of Azkaban
- Harry Potter and The Goblet Of Fire
- Harry Potter and The Order Of The Phoenix
- Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince
- Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1
- Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2
- Hell Fest
- The Hitcher
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
- It Follows
- Jennifer’s Body
- Last Night in Soho
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Leprechaun III
- Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space
- Leprechaun V: In The Hood
- Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
- Leprechaun Origins
- Malignant
- The Mouse Trap (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)
- My Soul To Take
- Patient Zero
- The Possession Of Hannah Grace
- Pride, Prejudice and Zombies
- The Purge
- The Purge: Anarchy
- The Purge: Election Year
- Rob Zombie’s Halloween
- Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
- Scared Shrekless
- Shutter Island
- Silent Hill
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
- Vacancy (2007)
- The Vatican Tapes
- What Lies Beneath
- Where The Scary Things Are
- White Noise
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)
Debuting on October 10th is the movie Fall.
