Critically-Reviled Horror Sequel Dominating Netflix Movie Ranks

New original movies released by Netflix tend to perform well for the streaming service when they’re released, regardless of what the critical reception may be. This Friday, Netflix released a brand new entry in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise, introducing horror icon Leatherface to a younger generation. Since debuting this weekend, the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre has been met with largely negative reviews and reactions from critics, but that hasn’t stopped the film from charging through the Netflix Top 10.

Sunday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 features Texas Chainsaw Massacre as the third-most popular title on the entire streaming service, showing just how many subscribers are tuning in to check it out. While third overall, the new TCM is actually the number one movie on all of Netflix.

When you head to the “Movies’ section of Netflix and see the Top 10, Texas Chainsaw Massacre appears in the very first position, ahead of a couple of Despicable Me movies, some Netflix documentaries, and Michael Mann’s Blackhat, a thriller starring Chris Hemsworth.

You can check out a fill rundown of Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. Texas Chainsaw Massacre

“In this sequel, influencers looking to breathe new life into a Texas ghost town encounter Leatherface, and infamous killer who wears a mask of human skin.”

2. Blackhat

“A convicted super-hacker is released from jail so he can help a team of American and Chinese experts track down a cyberterrorist.”

3. Despicable Me 2

“More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil.”

4. St. Vincent

“With his parents preoccupied with their divorce, lonely 12-year-old Oliver strikes up a friendship with his war-veteran neighbor Vincent.”

5. The Tinder Swindler

“Posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, he wooed women online then conned them out of millions of dollars. Now some victims lan for payback.”

6. Fistful of Vengeance

“A revenge mission becomes a fight to save the world from an ancient threat when superpower assassin Kai tracks a killer to Bangkok.”

7. Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

“Investigators reveal how Boeing’ alleged priority of profit over safety could have contributed to two catastrophic crashes within months of each other.”

8. Despicable Me

“Villainous Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care.”

9. Last Man Down

“In this dystopian action thriller, a global pandemic sends a special forces officer into hiding in the woods. A stranger pulls him back into danger.”

10. Tall Girl 2

“Landing the lead in the school musical is a dream come true for Jodi, until the pressure sends her confidence — and her relationship — into a tailspin.”