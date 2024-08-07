Thanksgiving 2: Eli Roth Teases Addison Rae’s Return for Sequel

Very little has been made available regarding Eli Roth’s upcoming , but we now know at least one of the film’s core cast members is set to come back. Many expect lead Nell Verlaque to star in the sequel and, thanks to a recent comment from Roth, it’s clear that Addison Rae will definitely be a part of the next film’s cast.

Speaking to Variety at the premiere of his new film, Borderlands, Roth was asked about social media star Addison Rae’s role in the Thanksgiving sequel. Rae’s character in the first Thanksgiving was one of the only major characters to survive through the end of the film, and Roth teased that her survival was definitely not an accident.

“I love Addison Rae,” Roth said. “We kept her alive for a reason. It doesn’t feel like a Thanksgiving movie without Addison Rae.”

At the end of November last year, after Thanksgiving had stood out as a box office success, Sony officially turned the slasher into a franchise. The film is set to hit theaters sometime in 2025 and Roth will once again be writing and directing. Outside of Roth’s recent comments about Rae’s return, none of the cast members have been confirmed for Thanksgiving 2.

Ahead of Thanksgiving‘s theatrical premiere, Roth told ComicBook that the film wasn’t focused on setting up a sequel, but that he and writer Jeff Rendell had thought about one throughout production.

“Well, we didn’t really think too much beyond this movie, but as we were shooting, you start joking around going, ‘Oh yeah, we could do a movie set there, we could do this, we could do that. The Thanksgivingverse’” Roth told us. “I mean, it’s completely up to the fans. But we had such a great time making it and the more you think about it, the more ideas you get. And working with this cast, which is a dream cast, the cast of a lifetime, and reuniting with Milan [Chadima] my DP from Hostel and Hostel II and the original [Thanksgiving] trailer. We were like, we don’t want to stop. It was one of those shoots. It was so fast, when the shoot ended, we were really sad it was over. We thought, ‘Okay, how can we get back to this?’ So if the movie does well, I’d love to continue it.”