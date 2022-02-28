The Baby Trailer Reveals HBO And HBO Max Premiere Date

HBO Max has released a trailer for The Baby, an upcoming limited series about a killer baby, and announced that it will be premiering on the platform in April. The movie seems to be a pitch-black comedy, making the most out of the inherent ridiculousness of its premise. This isn’t, of course, to be confused with Larry Cohen’s 1974 schlock horror classic It’s Alive, which had evil babies and managed to bring home $7 million on a tiny budget and spawn two sequels and a remake. This is a different evil baby, dagnabbit!

In this series, Natasha finds herself saddled with a baby that isn’t hers. She doesn’t know where it came from or whose it is, but she can see that terrible things happen to anyone who slights the baby. Yes, really. Go ahead and watch below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/1mzQjrqGsnE

Our favorite part is where she tells the kid that if he keeps teasing the baby with a balloon, the baby will kill him. Although it seems likely that scene will be less funny and more “why would you say that to a kid?” in the actual series, especially given the fact that the kid in question is wearing a police jacket.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Baby:

When 38-year-old Natasha is unexpectedly landed with a baby, her life of doing what she wants, when she wants, dramatically implodes. Controlling, manipulative and with violent powers, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a horror show. Where does it come from? What does it want? And what lengths will Natasha have to go to in order to get her life back? She doesn’t want a baby. The baby wants her.

The Baby arrives on HBO Max on April 24.