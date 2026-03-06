The Best Frankenstein Adaptation Ever Just Joined HBO Max (And It’s Not Guillermo Del Toro’s 2025 Movie)

When Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus was published in 1818, it created one of the most enduring and influential tales ever. The intelligent patchwork being abandoned by his creator is now one of the most iconic figures in horror cinema, first brought to the screen with Boris Karloff’s 1931 portrayal and most recently in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein. After Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein put the tale back in the spotlight last year, HBO Max subscribers can now stream the best Frankenstein adaptation ever.

Three decades before del Toro’s version of the story hit Netflix and became an instant streaming success, Kenneth Branagh brought Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein to the screen. The 1994 sci-fi gothic horror movie is without a doubt the closest adaptation of Shelley’s 1818 novel and remains the highest-grossing Frankenstein film to date with a $112 million worldwide haul. The movie started streaming on HBO Max on March 1st and stars Kenneth Branagh as Victor Frankenstein and Robert De Niro as The Creature, who seeks vengeance when his creator abandons him.

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein Is a Bizarre but Faithful Adaptation

In terms of overall reception, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is far from the best. That title goes to others like the 1931 original, Bride of Frankenstein, and even Mel Brooks’ 1974 parody Young Frankenstein, with the 1994 film’s 42% critic score and 49% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes putting it rather low on the list of adaptations. But the film is an incredible, albeit quite bizarre, adaptation of Shelley’s classic novel and really one of the most faithful to ever hit the screen.

Although the movie is often slammed as terrible for its bombastic, fast-paced style and intense aesthetics, it is arguably the closest adaptation of the book, from the framing narrative of a dying Victor Frankenstein recounting his story in the Arctic to the book’s core focus on the responsibility of the creator and the book’s gothic, philosophical, and tragic elements. The film also retains key plot points others have overlooked, such as the creature learning to read and speak by spying on a family, the wrongful execution of Justine, and even Victor’s motivation for creation. Perhaps most importantly, De Niro’s portrayal of the Creature is more intellectual, articulate, and sympathetic compared to earlier, non-verbal versions, more closely resembling the Monster in the novel. Even though the movie is polarizing, it’s a frantic and visually brilliant loyal adaptation that is definitely worth watching.

