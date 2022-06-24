The Black Phone was released in theatres back in June, and it was a big hit among critics and audiences. The movie currently has an 82% critics score and an 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it a "killer thriller" that "grabs your attention and never lets go." As of July 15th, horror fans were able to watch The Black Phone at home on VOD, but now the movie is officially available to watch on Peacock.

"⚠️ CAUTION! Wildly suspicious vehicles detected nearby ⚠️ The Black Phone is streaming now in our link in bio," Peacock teased on Instagram earlier today. You can check out their fun/creepy ad for the movie below:

The Black Phone takes place in the 1970s stars Ethan Hawke as a serial kidnapper and killer that has been nicknamed The Grabber. The film also stars Mason Thames in his first-ever film role, playing main character Finney Shaw, who gets abducted by the Grabber and must find a way to escape his clutches. In addition to directing, Doctor Strange helmer Scott Derrickson wrote the screenplay alongside longtime collaborator C. Robert Cargill. The film is based on a short story by Joe Hill.

Speaking of Hill, the beloved horror writer actually had an idea for a sequel to The Black Phone, and Derrickson hopes to turn that into a second film in the series.

"Joe Hill pitched me a wonderful idea for a sequel to Black Phone that, if this movie does well, I'm gonna do it. He's got a great idea, I really liked it," Derrickson told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "Joe's very protective and personal about his material, but he came to me with the idea and I was like, 'That's how you do a sequel to Black Phone. That's terrific.'"

"I was purposely trying not to reinterpret it through Spielberg's representation of suburban life," Derrickson previously explained. "I think Stranger Things does a beautiful job of that. And I think that's really great. And I really love Stranger Things. I think a lot of movies it included are sort of drawing on that Spielberg influence. I wanted to do something very different, which was I didn't want to look back on these years of my life, personally, with nostalgia. I didn't want to look back at them through the filter of other cinema. I really tried to go back and look at the violence and the sort of danger and of what it was like for me growing up in North Denver in 1978 in a relatively violent neighborhood where people fought and bled all the time."

The Black Phone is now streaming on Peacock and hits Blu-ray and DVD on August 16th.