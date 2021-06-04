The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Won't Feature Returning Demons

✖

One thing that's been a bit of a trademark for The Conjuring universe of movies is their interconnectivity. The first film in the series introduced the evil Annabelle doll to audiences, an appearance so successful that it would see her appear in three movies of her own while also returning in The Conjuring 2 very briefly; even that sequel would further spread the universe with the demon Valak appearing in the 2016 film and later their own movie, The Nun. For the upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It however don't expect any familiar faces in the form of its demons.

“It’s going to be like Avengers: Endgame! Everyone’s in it,” Chaves said to Dread Central with his tongue firmly in his cheek. “We’re bringing back Bathsheba and… no. Unfortunately–or perhaps I should say ‘Fortunately’....The Warrens are up against something they’ve never faced before, so that’s part of it. In this case, it just didn’t seem appropriate.” Chaves, who made his directorial debut with the Conjuring-adjacent The Curse of La Llorona, added that with the new film Ed and Lorraine Warren are facing a threat like they've never faced in any of the other films.

The journey begins with what the official description calls "a fight for the soul of a young boy" which will tie into the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

“Up until this point, there’s never really been a victim in a Conjuring movie," Chaves added. "There are these stories, haunted house stories, where Ed and Lorraine Warren walk away victoriously. This time there’s a real victim. Because it’s a different case in so many ways, I’m working with the idea that sometimes, it doesn’t work out alright. Like this past year—some things go horribly wrong. Trying to find the light in that and navigating these kinds of stories is important. There’s not always a happy ending.”

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles for the upcoming movie which leaps to the 1980s for the first time in franchise history. The sequel also stars Ruairi O'Connor as Arne Cheyenne Johnson, Sarah Catherine Hook as Debbie Glatzel, and Julian Hilliard as David Glatzel. Here's the film's official synopsis:

"A chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense."

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It hits theaters and HBO Max on June 4th.