The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Trailer Unveiled

The Conjuring has easily become one of the most buzzworthy horror franchises of the past decade, as audiences have been eager to see the ongoing (and absolutely terrifying) adventures of the Warren family. This summer's The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will provide fans with the latest chapter of the franchise in a whole new way, as it will be available both in theaters and on HBO Max. Hot off the first photos for The Devil Made Me Do It being released — and the film getting a (to be expected) R rating — Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have released the first trailer for the threequel, which you can check out here.

The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder, and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga). One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

“In a lot of ways, this is the biggest Conjuring movie,” director Michael Chaves recently confirmed with IGN. “I showed the final cut to [star] Vera [Farmiga] and her husband and they agreed, and they were like, ‘This is the darkest Conjuring movie.’ It digs into some really dark material. This is definitely a case where there's real consequence, there's real victims."

“One of the things that [series creator] James [Wan] and I connected on while making The Curse of La Llorona was sharing a lot of the same favorite movies, and one of them is Se7en,” Chaves teased of the new film. “We both love that movie, and so when he came to me with this script, he basically was like, ‘It's Se7en, but in the Conjuring universe.’ And he knew that was like catnip for me. This is really taking the Warrens into uncharted places. Being a fan of the franchise, I was honestly really nervous at first breaking with convention, breaking with a lot of things that are tradition, but I think that what we've done is really woven the language and the things that you do want from a Conjuring film -- the scares, the Warrens, their relationship -- and [pushed them] to the limits in this really fresh and exciting new direction.”

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It hits theaters and HBO Max on June 4th.