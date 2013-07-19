DC Comics Launching The Conjuring Limited Series

✖

This week saw the release of the first trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, with more exciting news about the franchise being unveiled, as DC Comics revealed that it will be launching a new horror imprint in June, which will kick off with the five-issue The Conjuring: The Lover series. Rather than the limited series being a standalone adventure, the new narrative will set the stage for what audiences will be witnessing in the third entry into the proper Conjuring franchise. Other titles that will be released under the DC Horror imprint will hit shelves this October.

“From early titles like House of Mystery and House of Secrets to current series featuring Swamp Thing and John Constantine: Hellblazer, DC has always been the home of great horror comics and characters,” Marie Javins, DC editor-in-chief, shared in a statement. “DC HORROR continues this tradition with new frightening tales from both well-known and new storytellers that will keep fans spooked and entertained.”

The Conjuring: The Lover is a five-issue monthly limited series that sets up New Line Cinema’s next installment in The Conjuring Universe, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The series is co-written by The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and New York Times bestselling author Rex Ogle (Free Lunch, Death of Wolverine: Life After Logan, Teen Titans), featuring art by Garry Brown (Babyteeth) and main cover art from comics icon Bill Sienkiewicz. The variant cover is provided by Ryan Brown (Dark Nights: Death Metal), while series artist Garry Brown provides a 1-in-25 “ratio” variant cover (check local comic book stores for availability).

(Photo: DC Comics)

The Conjuring: The Lover expands the tragic story of Jessica, a college freshman returning to campus after winter break, bringing with her the anxieties of last semester’s poor grades, the awkwardness of facing a boy she wishes she’d never slept with, and an undeniably unnerving feeling of being watched. Jessica soon comes to realize that something evil has made her its target, and it will not rest until it has her in its unholy grip. But why did this sinister presence set its sights on a seemingly normal college freshman?

This terrifying series will also feature backup stories that further explore the mysteries of the dreaded artifact room of Ed and Lorraine Warren from The Conjuring Universe. Issue #1 contains a bloodcurdling story exploring the frightening origin of one of the items from the Warrens’ haunted artifact room, written by comics superstar and Dark Nights: Death Metal mastermind Scott Snyder, with art by Denys Cowan (Hardware, The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage). In issue #2, writer Che Grayson (Bitch Planet: Triple Feature) and artist Juan Ferreyra (Green Arrow) double down on the fear with another tale of a cursed item from the artifact room.

The Conjuring: The Lover goes on sale on June 4th, with The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It hitting theaters and HBO Max also on June 4th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!