The Conjuring Begins Filming the Last Movie in the Billion-Dollar Horror Franchise

The Conjuring: Last Rites, which brings back Patrick Wilson and Very Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, entered production yesterday, according to producer James Wan. The project is supposedly the final installment in the blockbuster franchise, although obviously there’s a decent chance the studio will keep making spinoffs, allowing the core cast and the Conjuring to move on while still bringing in the money and preserving the “Conjuring” franchise name. To this point, the Conjuring Universe has grossed more than $2.25 billion at the global box office.

X-Men: Apocalypse and Love at First Sight star Ben Hardy and The Beast Must Die‘s Mia Tomlinson have joined the cast of the new movie. Little is known about the plot, which will presumably be based on one of the cases of the real-life Ed and Lorraine Warren. Of course, many of the highest-profile cases the Warrens are known for have their own film franchises separate from The Conjuring, including Annabelle and The Amityville Horror.

“Always good to see and hang out with old friends,” Wan wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of . “Gonna miss everyone. End of an era.”

“With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about [them],” Wan previously said. “And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it’s the right thing, the right story that we’re telling.”

Michael Chaves returns to direct The Conjuring: The Last Rites, which will be his fourth time helming a Conjuring universe entry. In addition to taking over as the main Conjuring director with The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Chaves has also directed Conjuring Universe films The Curse of La Llorona and The Nun II.

Last year, Wan talked about the ties between the various series, and his hopes that they could bring them “full circle” with The Conjuring.

“It would be great to eventually bring it back full circle — bring the Nun’s story and tie it back into The Conjuring,” Wan said.



“We’ve created this universe that has such a huge fan base,” Wan added. “The demon nun really captured the zeitgeist.”

The Conjuring: Last Rites is set to hit theaters on September 5, 2025.