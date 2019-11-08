The Conjuring 2 Star Still Doesn’t Know When the Crooked Man Spinoff Will Happen

Since the first film debuted in 2013, The Conjuring has grown to be one of the most significant horror franchises around today. The original film has sparked two proper sequels, as well as several offshoots in the form of the Annabelle and The Nun franchises. One project that has yet to see the light of day is The Crooked Man, which would be a “dark fairytale” following the Conjuring 2 monster of the same name. In a recent interview with DailyDead, Javier Botet, who portrayed the Crooked Man himself, was asked to provide a potential update on the project. As he revealed, he’d love to see the spinoff eventually become a reality, but doesn’t know exactly when that will be.

“Yes, me too. Since the first time I met the producers, when we were shooting Conjuring 2, they spoke to me, they told me that the intention was to make a spinoff,” Botet revealed. “So I said, ‘Okay, let’s make Conjuring 2 first and then we will play it by ear.’ But I love the character. It’s amazing, beautiful. So it’s a pity to see only a little, little part in The Conjuring 2. I’m so excited and I want to make a Crooked Man spinoff. But I know the same that everybody knows. They wrote the screenplay and they are waiting at the moment. They want to do it, but we don’t have a schedule. We don’t know when it’s going to happen.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This lines up with comments that those involved with the franchise previously made, which was that a Crooked Man spinoff could be a genuine possibility down the line.

“There are a bunch of things that we’re exploring in [Annabelle Comes Home] that I just love. That I think are going to be great,” producer Peter Safran shared during a set visit for the new Annabelle film which ComicBook.com attended. “Frequently, the audience tells you what the next one should be. When we did Conjuring 2, we all thought Crooked Man would be the next one out the gate. We just loved it. It was just a great character. Instead, the audience was so fascinated by the nun.”

“With so many people who were directly messaging James about what was her origin, who is she, where’d she come … There’s just a real fascination. It was clear that that, in fact, should be the next one,” Safran admitted. “It’s not that we won’t do Crooked Man, but you kind of have to balance out [the franchise]. I’m sure that we have ideas of what we want to do beyond this, from the artifact room, but I suspect that we’ll probably … The audience will tell us exactly what we should be doing.”

Do you hope a Crooked Man spinoff becomes a reality? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!