‘The Conjuring’ Star Vera Farmiga Pays Tribute to Lorraine Warren

Beginning in 2013 with The Conjuring, actress Vera Farmiga brought to life the paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren, whose real-life investigations have provided the source material for the burgeoning shared universe of horror films. Farmiga reprised the role in The Conjuring 2 and in the upcoming Annabelle Comes Home, and will play the character again in The Conjuring 3, coming next year. The actress consulted with Warren to most effectively embody her for the film series, a portrayal that most audiences would likely see as the most appealing element of the films. With Warren having passed away earlier this week, Farmiga took to Twitter to share a tribute to the paranormal investigator.

My dear friend Lorraine Warren has passed. From a deep feeling of sorrow, a deep feeling of gratitude emerges. I was so blessed to have known her and am honored to portray her. She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness. She wore a helmet of salvation, she dawned her sword… pic.twitter.com/Kn2E6ZO9fL — Vera Farmiga (@VeraFarmiga) April 19, 2019

…compassion, and took a shield of faith. Righteousness was her breastplate, and she has touched my life so. Love you Lorraine. You’re waltzing with Ed now. — Vera Farmiga (@VeraFarmiga) April 19, 2019

Alongside photos of the two, Farmiga’s tribute read, “My dear friend Lorraine Warren has passed. From a deep feeling of sorrow, a deep feeling of gratitude emerges. I was so blessed to have known her and am honored to portray her. She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness. She wore a helmet of salvation, she dawned her sword…compassion, and took a shield of faith. Righteousness was her breastplate, and she has touched my life so. Love you Lorraine. You’re waltzing with Ed now.”

In the film series, Patrick Wilson played Ed Warren, who passed away in 2006.

News of Lorraine’s passing was confirmed in a post on her grandson Chris McKinnell’s Facebook page.

“Last night my grandmother, Lorraine Warren, quietly and peacefully left us to join her beloved Ed,” McKinnell shared. “She was happy and laughing until the very end. She was my angel and my hero, and she will be deeply missed. Please join us in celebrating her life and honoring her beautiful soul. Remember to treasure those you love while you can. Thank you and God bless you all.”

Farmiga and Wilson will play the iconic pair in this summer’s Annabelle Comes Home, opening on June 28th, and in The Conjuring 3, slated to hit theaters on September 11, 2020.

