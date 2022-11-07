The Conjuring Spinoff The Crooked Man Scrapped

Audiences were first introduced to the horrifying Crooked Man back in 2016's The Conjuring 2, with his frightening nature resulting in the announcement that he would be getting his own spin-off film, though franchise creator James Wan recently confirmed that the project has been scrapped for the time being. The Conjuring 2 also inspired the spinoff The Nun, with a sequel to that project moving forward, but Wan noted that the cancellation of The Crooked Man was a decision that was out of his hands. With how much time has passed since the initial announcement, it's unknown how long ago the studio opted not to move forward with the project or if this was a decision made in the more recent past.

"Throwback to my tall friend, the Crooked Man played by the incredible [Javier Botet]. Javier's movement was almost supernatural, some people knocked the character for being CGI," Wan shared in a post on Instagram. "I filmed him in slow-mo and reverse playback -- all old-school camera trickery. And no, unfortunately the spin-off movie with this character isn't happening. Outside of my control. But maybe one day."

The character is based on an old English poem, which explains, "There was a crooked man, and he walked a crooked mile. /He found a crooked sixpence upon a crooked stile. /He bought a crooked cat, which caught a crooked mouse. /And they all lived together in a little crooked house."

In addition to The Nun, the proper The Conjuring franchise has also earned spinoffs with the Annabelle series, while The Curse of La Llorona unexpectedly had connections to the film series inspired by Ed and Lorraine Warren's paranormal investigations.

One of the last updates about the possible spinoff came in 2019 from star Botet, who expressed his passion for the project but also his uncertainty that it would become a reality.

"Since the first time I met the producers, when we were shooting Conjuring 2, they spoke to me, they told me that the intention was to make a spinoff," Botet revealed to DailyDead. "So I said, 'Okay, let's make Conjuring 2 first and then we will play it by ear.' But I love the character. It's amazing, beautiful. So it's a pity to see only a little, little part in The Conjuring 2. I'm so excited and I want to make a Crooked Man spinoff. But I know the same that everybody knows. They wrote the screenplay and they are waiting at the moment. They want to do it, but we don't have a schedule. We don't know when it's going to happen."

In addition to a sequel to The Nun, a The Conjuring 4 is also confirmed to be in development.

