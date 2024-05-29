The Crow Star Reveals Unexpected Criticism of the New Film

Fans still have to wait a few months before getting to see the reimagining of James O'Barr's The Crow, with one of its earliest critics being one of the most surprising, which is star Bill Skarsgård. More specifically, the actor recently shared with Esquire how he wishes the ending of the film had a bit more of a concrete resolution. Neither the outlet nor the actor offered specific details on how the film is left open-ended and what characters could be continued in a follow-up film, so we'll have to wait until August 23rd to see if we agree with him.

While speaking with the outlet, Skarsgård noted that he feels some detachment from the project that he wrapped filming on two years ago and specifically cites of the film's finale, "I personally preferred something more definitive."

The original 1994 adaptation of The Crow starred Brandon Lee as Eric Draven, who is resurrected by the spirit of The Crow a year after he and his fiancee Shelly are murdered by local thugs. Lee tragically died during filming due to an injury he suffered on set, though the nature of the concept and of the original O'Barr comics allowed new characters to be revived by the spirit of The Crow in subsequent adventures. In addition to earning three movie sequels, the concept was also adapted for a TV series.

Previous movies and attempts to reboot the material pivoted away from Eric Draven, though Skarsgård has taken the reins of the iconic figure. Whether the actor's comments reflect that his character could return in another film or if he's addressing another issue entirely is yet to be revealed.

The Crow is described, "Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

The new The Crow was directed by Rupert Sanders and also stars Danny Huston.

Stay tuned for updates on The Crow before it lands in theaters on August 23rd.

What do you think of the actor's remarks? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!