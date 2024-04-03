The First Omen and Hellraiser Producer Teases The Blob Remake (Exclusive)

The First Omen is heading into theaters this week, and the film takes place before the events of The Omen (1976). In honor of the movie's release, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with producer Keith Levine. In addition to chatting about the new prequel, Levine also offered some updates about other upcoming projects from Phantom Four, the production company founded by David S. Goyer. Levine shared some news about the Hellraiser franchise and also revealed details about the previously announced remake of The Blob.

"Well, I personally am very excited about – because another one of these 'my parents are out movies' that I'm watching at a young age is The Blob - which we're doing at Warner Brothers, also with [Hellraiser director] David Bruckner ... The Chuck Russell movie just, as a kid, it f*cked me up big time," Levine shared.

"There's this movie theater scene towards the end of it where these kids sneak out and they go to the movies and then they get killed by the blob ... I think that was the first time I had seen kids my age die. I was watching all these horror movies. It was always about teenagers and older people, and I think I was like, 'It never felt like me,' but that movie, just because of that scene, really, really, really terrorized me. So very excited to dive into that world and honor the practical effects, the tactile feel of it. We're just excited about all the possibilities there."

You can watch our interview with Levine at the top of the page.

What Is The Blob About?

In both the original 1958 movie and the 1988 remake, The Blob followed an alien goo arriving from outer space that consumes everything in its path. The more it consumed, the larger it grew.

"The Internet is eating our entertainment world in so many different ways, so having a vision of something that's come before us, a piece of IP that people recognize is more and more becoming the norm for movies. It's always been the case. It's just getting harder and harder and harder to get original content made," Bruckner shared with ComicBook.com in 2022 about balancing original stories vs. revivals. "I will always try to push my own projects and there is a lot of great work out there that I'm lucky to come across that I feel like should be movies and I would love to work on, but also I'm sure, I hope, there will be other conversations of existing properties, so we'll see. But also for me, I have to be able to share a vision with the fans and with the studio, whoever's presenting it for how this can succeed, and it has to be personal to me on some level."

The First Omen lands exclusively in theaters on April 5th.