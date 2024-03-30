Hellraiser (2022) Producer Addresses Franchise's Future (Exclusive)

The Hellraiser reboot was released on Hulu back in 2022, and the horror film was well-received by critics and audiences alike. Fans are eager to find out what's next for the franchise especially after director David Bruckner shared his hopes for a follow-up last year. This week, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Hellraiser producer Keith Levine about his latest project, The First Omen. During the interview, we asked if there were any updates about Hellraiser. While a sequel hasn't been officially announced, Levine teased plans for a follow-up to the 2022 film.

"Yeah. We are trying to do a follow-up and there have been conversations," Levine revealed. "I can't exactly say where we're at in those conversations, but Bruckner is involved in those conversations and we spent a lot of time and energy, I think relaunching that world. A lot of brainpower going into crafting the Cenobite design, figuring out how we're going to pull them off, and we learned so much."

"And I think moving forward, we love that all that knowledge is sort of banked and that time has been spent," he continued. "So we think that moving forward and going into another movie is just going to be even crazier and even more awesome. So yeah, that's something we're definitely hard at work on, and hope we will have more news soon."

What Is The First Omen About?

In The First Omen, when a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. Directed by Arkasha Stevenson, The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Northman), with Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), and Bill Nighy (Living).

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Stevenson talked about her love for the original The Omen.

"Oh, it was totally simple and easy, right? No stress," Stevenson joked about directing her first feature. "No ... I mean, actually I had so much support and it was just a lot of fun. I am a big Omen fan, so this was just kind of a dream come true. And we got to shoot in Rome, so ... you're so distracted by everything and how fun it is to make this film that this stress kind of wears off."

"I think that the reason that the original is so impactful is because of the character development and the really grounded nature of the relationships, but then also how the horror is executed," Stevenson added. "I think that the cinematography is very egoless, which really allows everything to feel real and to lose yourself in it. And so that was something that we really wanted to bring as much as possible to this film. And I think with Margaret's character, Nell did such an incredible job making her real that you want to spend time with her and get to know her so that when her psyche starts to shatter. You're with her."

The First Omen lands in theaters on April 5th. Stay tuned for more updates about Hellraiser.