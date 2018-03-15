‘The Grudge’ Reboot Main Cast Announced

The Grudge is returning to haunt theaters across the country very soon, and Sony has found the two actors they’d like to lead the terrifying charge.

Earlier today, Variety revealed that Demian Bichir (Alien: Covenant, The Hateful Eight) and Andrea Riseborough (Waco, Oblivion) have been tapped to portray the two lead characters in Sony’s reimagining of The Grudge.

Bichir is fairly recognizable amongst fans after appearing in several films and TV series over the years. After a starring role in The Bridge on FX, Bichir went on to land roles in The Hateful Eight and Alien: Covenant. Later this year, he will be starring in The Conjuring spinoff film, The Nun.

While Riseborough may not be quite as notable, she has made a name for herself around various horror circles. Many will recognize the actress for her starring turn in one of Black Mirror‘s thrilling new episodes, “Crocodile.”

Initially a Japanese horror hit, The Grudge was remade in the U.S. in 2004 with Takashi Shimizu at the helm, and Sarah Michelle Gellar in the starring role. The film grossed over $187 million worldwide on a mere $10 million budget.

This time around, Nicolas Pesce (The Eyes of My Mother) will be directing from his own script. Filming is set to begin sometime in May.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions made a deal recently to pick up the worldwide rights to the film, teaming up with Ghost House and Good Universe to put the film together. The three companies last got collaborated on the hit thriller Don’t Breathe.

Sam Raimi (Evil Dead) and Rob Tapert will produce for Ghost House. Erin Westerman and Nathan Kahane will serve as executive producers for Good Universe, with Shcuyler Weiss, Roy Lee, and Doug Davison. Both Romel Adam and Brady Fujikawa will oversee the film for Ghost House and Good Universe respectively.

“We are so excited about this new adaptation,” Raimi said. “We went back to the original source material to deliver a relentless supernatural thrill ride that explores the horrors of American suburbia.”

There is currently no release date set for The Grudge, but the film can be expected some time in 2019.

