New The Grudge Poster Recreates Iconic Show Scene, Trailer Coming Next Week

After suffering a series of release delays, a new take on The Grudge is officially on the way into theaters in January, with an all-new poster recreating one of the more horrifying scenes from the 2004 American remake of Ju-on: The Grudge. Horror films have used showers to create all sorts of unsettling sequences, with the Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring remake featuring a sequence in which she feels something strange in her hair, only for audiences to see a hand clawing its way out from under her scalp. In addition to this poster, Ghost House confirmed that the film’s first trailer would debut on Monday, October 28th.

The original film told the story of a man who murders his family when he discovers that his wife has fallen in love with another man. The spirits of the household are so powerful, they return from the grave to kill the man responsible for the horrific crimes. Birthing a curse that extended well past familial connections, the spirits would go on to kill anyone who inhabited the house.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This new take on the concept isn’t a reboot of any of the previous entries in the series, but rather an additional story that will be taking place at the same time as the 2004 film, yet in a completely different location.

“The beauty of The Grudge franchise, both the American and Japanese iterations, is it’s an anthology series. Every movie is a different story of different characters having different interactions with this curse,” director Nicolas Pesce previously revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “In today’s age where we’re remaking everything, I thought it would be fun to dive into The Grudge universe where we don’t have to remake anything, but rather a new chapter in this canon.”

The new film stars Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, and Jacki Weaver. Much like previous entries, the new film will follow multiple characters whose stories all intertwine.

“We follow [Riseborough’s character], as well as two other storylines, that are all interacting with this grudged house in small town America,” Pesce pointed out. “Like the old films, it’s a tapestry of three different stories that interweave and all take place at slightly different times, centered around this one house that’s at the center of this case that this cop is working on.”

The Grudge lands in theaters on January 3, 2020.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!