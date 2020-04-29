Tom Savini Joins This Week's The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs

The first season of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs saw surprise special guests joining the host each week, with Shudder confirming that this week's episode will feature special effects icon Tom Savini joining Briggs to offer his own wisdom and insight into the double feature of films being streamed for viewers. There are still a number of surprises in store for fans, despite knowing that Savini will make an appearance, as the films that will be explored have yet to be revealed. Tune in to a new episode of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs this Friday, May 1st, at 9 p.m. ET on Shudder.

Per press release, "Dubbed 'the Sultan of Splatter' for his groundbreaking FX work on influential ‘70s and ‘80s films like Dawn of the Dead, Friday the 13th, and Creepshow, Savini has also made a name for himself as a stuntman, actor (From Dusk ‘til Dawn), director (including the 1990 version of Night of the Living Dead and the story 'By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain' in last year’s Creepshow series), and teacher. Savini will be joining Briggs to discuss one of his notable iconic ‘80s films. Shudder members interested in Savini’s life and career can learn more in the documentary Smoke and Mirrors: The Story of Tom Savini, available to stream now."

Horror fans know Briggs from his stints hosting Joe Bob's Drive-In Theater and MonterVision, with 2018 marking his triumphant return to hosting with a 24-hour marathon on Shudder that was meant to be the personality's sendoff. The event was so popular that, not only did Briggs return for holiday specials, but also the development of this weekly series.

After the success of the series' debut season, it was renewed for a follow-up season, with Briggs having hosted a variety of special one-night events for Shudder in the months since his weekly series concluded. Given the current coronavirus pandemic, horror fans have been turning to social media to keep conversations going about the genre, with this new season being the perfect thing to unite fans. The second season premiered last week and featured wrestler Chris Jericho as a special guest.

Tune in to the new episode of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs on Friday, May 1st at 9 p.m. ET.

