Horror

The Witch Director’s Follow-Up The Lighthouse Earning Terrifying First Reactions

When it comes to delivering horror fans movies that inspire them to head out to the theater, most […]

By

When it comes to delivering horror fans movies that inspire them to head out to the theater, most studios rely on offering up tried and true adventures, often resulting in the same generic premises being explored in horror films, which also includes multiple sequels to one successful film. Luckily, recent years have seen studios find both financial and critical success by breaking the mold with more ambitious horror films that offer viewers unique endeavors within the genre world. Back in 2016, Robert Eggers’ The Witch became one of the genre’s standouts, thanks to its captivating performances and unsettling atmosphere. The filmmaker’s latest movie, The Lighthouse, has premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and is earning some promising praise.

The Lighthouse stars Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as two men tasked with monitoring a nautical station off the New England coast, only for the narrative to descend into disturbing psychological horrors. Early buzz about the film is warning The Witch fans that they’re in for more of the ambitious and uncompromising horrors, which is sure to excite genre audiences.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see what audiences are saying about The Lighthouse before it comes to theaters later this year.

Career Best Performances

Another Level

Absolutely Phenomenal

Gripping Nightmare

Utterly Incredible

Swirling Descent Into Madness

Nightmarish

Sadistic

Inspired, Demented

God-Tier

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts