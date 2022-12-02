The Midnight Club Creator Breaks Down What Season 2 Would Have Been

This week saw the announcement that Mike Flanagan had signed a new partnership with Amazon Studios to develop various new projects for Prime Video, and while this ignites excitement about those projects, it also means that The Midnight Club wouldn't be getting a sophomore season on Netflix. Even with this disappointment, the filmmaker didn't want to leave audiences hanging about the various open-ended plot threads from Season 1 and took to Tumblr to share what a follow-up season would explore, both in how Season 2 would wrap up ongoing storylines as well as the storylines the new episodes would introduce. You can head Flanagan's Tumblr for a complete breakdown.

One of the biggest teases about the future of the series came with the reveal of Heather Langenkamp's Dr. Stanton unveiling a tattoo hinting at her connection to Paragon, as well as that she wore a wig to cover her bald head. Flanagan confirmed that while Stanton had a connection to Paragon as a youth, these reveals were a bit more tragic than audiences might have speculated.

Flanagan detailed, "Well, a few things. First, Dr. Stanton is actually the daughter of the original Paragon cult leader, Aceso. Her nickname was Athena, she wrote the Paragon journal that Ilonka found in Season 1. She turned on her mother and helped the kids escape, but because she was part of the cult in her teenage years, she had the tattoo. It was her initials that Ilonka found carved into the tree in Season 1 (her maiden name was Georgina Ballard, hence the G.B. that Ilonka finds carved in the tree)."

He continued, "She is wearing a wig at the end of Season 1 not because of a sinister reason, but because she is undergoing chemo. Dr. Stanton has cancer. Having helped so many people deal with disease, she now has to deal with it herself. Her treatment would be successful, and she'd go into remission, but having to face that -- while caring for the terminal kids at Brightcliffe -- was going to be a very introspective arc for Stanton."

Sadly, the nature of the premise and its many characters with terminal illnesses means that a majority of characters who survived into Season 2 would die by the end of the season as new characters were introduced. One surprise is that death took on an unexpected form in Season 1, and rather than it being the shadowy presence that audiences caught glimpses of, it was Robert Longstreet's janitor character who was actually the representation of death. Another interesting element was that Season 2 would have adapted the Christopher Pike's novel Remember Me, a fan-favorite book, over the course of multiple episodes.

