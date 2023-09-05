The Nun II Director Reveals Similarities and Differences Between Taissa and Vera Farmiga On Set

The Nun II is the latest film from The Conjuring Universe to hit theaters, taking movie-goers on a spooky journey back into the land of Valak (Bonnie Aarons) and Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga). Surprisingly enough, Farmiga is the sister of Vera Farmiga, one of the two lead stars of the primary Conjuring films. As you might expect, The Nun II helmer Michael Chaves says the actors are both incredibly similar while on set, despite having distinctly different personalities. Chaves previously directed Vera in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

"They're very similar in so many respects, but obviously, if you put them side by side, they're totally different. They're both awesome performers. They're great people," Chaves said in a new chat with THR. "They're great to have on set. They're so good to the crew. Being a great actor is not just the performance that you give on camera; it's also the vibe that you have on set. It's the energy that you're putting out, and they're both so wonderful on set."

He added, "They send out such positive vibes. From Conjuring 3 with Vera to this, there's actually so many parallels. Vera, in so many ways, is very much like Taissa, but I also feel like there's this parallel between Jonas [Bloquet] and Patrick [Wilson]. They're both very serious actors, and they totally can deliver. They're also very fun, and they don't take themselves too seriously. They even kind of look similar. So if you look at the two of them, they're almost mirror images of each other. It's kind of amazing."

Who stars in The Nun II?

Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, The Gilded Age) returns as Sister Irene, joined by Jonas Bloquet (Tirailleurs, The Nun), Storm Reid (The Last of Us, The Suicide Squad), Anna Popplewell (Fairytale, The Chronicles of Narnia trilogy) and Bonnie Aarons (reprising her role from The Nun), surrounded by an ensemble cast of international talent.

Michael Chaves ("The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It") directs, from a screenplay by lan Goldberg & Richard Naing ("Eli" "The Autopsy of Jane Doe") and Akela Cooper ("M3GAN," "Malignant"), with a story by Cooper, based on characters created by James Wan & Gary Dauberman.

The Nun II hits theaters on September 8th.