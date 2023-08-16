The Nun II Rating Confirmed

Days after The Nun II's Michael Chaves teased the disturbing content of the film, the highly-anticipated follow-up receive a rating that will surprise. According to the Motion Picture Association, The Nun II is rated R for "violent content and some terror." According to Chaves, the upcoming sequel is the "most violent" film set in New Line's The Conjuring Universe.

"I think that this does get darker. Even audiences have said this, when we screened it. It is definitely more violent than what they expected from a Conjuring movie," Chavez revealed to SFX Magazine earlier this month. "It's always a delicate balance. It's definitely scary, it's 100% delivered on that. Just as horror audiences have developed the appetite for horror, the appetite for violence has started to increase, and so there are some violent elements in this."

What is The Nun II About?

New Line's official synopsis of the film reads, "New Line Cinema brings you the horror thriller The Nun II the next chapter in the story of The Nun, the highest grossing entry in the juggernaut $2 billion The Conjuring Universe. 1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun."

The movie is the ninth film in The Conjuring Universe, with just The Conjuring: Last Rites and a yet-to-be-named Max series set to propel the overarching Ed and Lorraine Warren story forward. The first The Nun film is the franchise's second-best performer at the box office, having grossed $117.4 million in domestic theaters.

Who stars in The Nun II?

Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, The Gilded Age) returns as Sister Irene, joined by Jonas Bloquet (Tirailleurs, The Nun), Storm Reid (The Last of Us, The Suicide Squad), Anna Popplewell (Fairytale, The Chronicles of Narnia trilogy) and Bonnie Aarons (reprising her role from The Nun), surrounded by an ensemble cast of international talent.

Michael Chaves ("The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It") directs, from a screenplay by lan Goldberg & Richard Naing ("Eli" "The Autopsy of Jane Doe") and Akela Cooper ("M3GAN," "Malignant"), with a story by Cooper, based on characters created by James Wan & Gary Dauberman.

The Nun II hits theaters on September 8th.