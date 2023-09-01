The Nun II First Reactions Praise The Latest Conjuring Sequel
Early reactions to The Nun II are celebrating an improvement for the Conjuring spinoff series.
The Conjuring Universe returns to the big screen next week with the arrival of The Nun II, the direct sequel to 2018's The Nun. Taissa Farmiga reprises her role as Irene and the terrifying entity that originated in The Conjuring films returns yet again. While not all of the spinoff movies from the series have been met with great reviews, it seems like The Nun II might be one that breaks the trend.
Some early screenings of The Nun II have taken place and the first reactions from those in attendance have started surfacing online. Surprisingly, the reactions to The Nun II have been overwhelmingly positive.
Several people who saw the movie have said that it's a big improvement from the first film. Others claim that it's a more fun experience than most Conjuring spinoffs.
You can check out a few of the first reactions below!
So Extra
#TheNun2 is so extra and goes so hard that I’m now instantly obsessed and I will not be talking about anything else for the foreseeable future. Bravo Akela Cooper and Michael Chaves! pic.twitter.com/B66nSbiFQs— Shannabelle Come Home (@shannon_mcgrew) August 31, 2023
Super Solid Horror Sequel
#thenun2 is a super solid horror sequel. It’s got two good stories that intersect into a fantastic third act which is amazing until it loses focus just a bit right at the end. That misstep aside, it’s got awesome scares, effects and Sister Irene is legit a legend. pic.twitter.com/cbb7hwfxLU— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) August 31, 2023
Better Than the First
#TheNun2 is infinitely better than the first installment. The characters of Irene and Maurice are explored in a more meaningful way, and the greater Conjuring Universe is impacted rather significantly. pic.twitter.com/dh9vPWPulo— Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) August 31, 2023
Conjuring Universe Is Back
The Conjuring Universe is back with another installment! #TheNun2 is a nice follow up to the first film. They up the scares in a big way. It’s a great film for this time of year. pic.twitter.com/wCHy03HPlW— Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) August 31, 2023
Jumping in My Seat
Enjoyed #TheNun2 more than the first, and a few scares has me jumping in my seat. Storm Reid is a welcome addition to The Conjuring Universe, even if the story felt like three different films fighting for the main plot at times. Still had a blast and Bonnie Aarons is a treasure.— BJ Colangelo (STRIKE FIRST! STRIKE HARD!) (@bjcolangelo) August 31, 2023
Fun
The Nun is infinitely better than the first film. It's scarier and much more intense. This is what I wanted out of the first one, which was too heavy and bogged down with lore. Now we get to have FUN with this terrifying villain. Stay for the mid credit scene! pic.twitter.com/5NsGhilEnQ— Mohit Kumar (@MohitKumar666) August 31, 2023
Pure Adrenaline
I just saw The Nun 2. It's gore, moving and terrifying. The images shot in Aix en Provence and Tarascon are super beautiful. Pure adrenaline. A surprise awaits you at the end of the film. It was better than the 1st. #thenun2 #TheConjuringUniverse #imax #WarnerBros #4k #scary pic.twitter.com/lTDYkRUpoT— Mathias Peyre (@LESTUDIOMATHIAS) August 29, 2023