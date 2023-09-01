The Nun II First Reactions Praise The Latest Conjuring Sequel

The Conjuring Universe returns to the big screen next week with the arrival of The Nun II, the direct sequel to 2018's The Nun. Taissa Farmiga reprises her role as Irene and the terrifying entity that originated in The Conjuring films returns yet again. While not all of the spinoff movies from the series have been met with great reviews, it seems like The Nun II might be one that breaks the trend.

Some early screenings of The Nun II have taken place and the first reactions from those in attendance have started surfacing online. Surprisingly, the reactions to The Nun II have been overwhelmingly positive.

Several people who saw the movie have said that it's a big improvement from the first film. Others claim that it's a more fun experience than most Conjuring spinoffs.

You can check out a few of the first reactions below!