The Nun II: James Wan Teases "Full Circle" Connection to The Conjuring

James Wan is back at work in the world of Blumhouse now that Aquaman 2 is done, and he's saying that he hopes The Nun II will bring fans "full circle," tying back to The Conjuring. Acknowledging that it's the 10th anniversary of The Conjuring, Wan shared in a bonus featurette for The Nun II that he wanted the newest horror blockbuster to feel like an event.

It seems likely this featurette was recorded for the home release, but has been put out into the world early in the PR cycle. This might just be a way for Blumhouse to work around around rules governing what kinds of promotion WGA members can do during the strike, but that's speculation.

"It would be great to eventually bring it back full circle -- bring the Nun's story and tie it back into The Conjuring," Wan said.



"We've created this universe that has such a huge fan base," Wan added. "The demon nun really captured the zeitgeist."

Members of the cast and crew run down the premise of the movie, which is that Sister Irene is called out of hiding to perform a miracle for the church: she has to prevent the demon from getting its hands on a powerful relic. And it sounds like that "it would be fun" is more than just speculative.



"It really starts to connect characters from the Conjuring universe and bring them together," Taissa Farmiga said.

The Nun 2 brings back Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, and Jonas Bloquet as Frenchie (aka Maurice). Anna Popplewell (Chronicles of Narnia) will play "Kate," and Storm Reid (Missing, The Last of Us) will appear as well. Bonnie Aarons will once again play the demonic Nun Valak.

New Line's official synopsis of the film reads, "New Line Cinema brings you the horror thriller The Nun II the next chapter in the story of The Nun, the highest grossing entry in the juggernaut $2 billion The Conjuring Universe. 1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun."

The movie is the ninth film in The Conjuring Universe, with just The Conjuring: Last Rites and a yet-to-be-named Max series set to propel the overarching Ed and Lorraine Warren story forward. The first The Nun film is the franchise's second-best performer at the box office, having grossed $117.4 million in domestic theaters.

The Nun II will be in theaters on September 8.