Does ‘The Nun’ Have Post-Credits Scenes?

Fans of The Conjuring series of films flocked to theaters this weekend, seeing the latest spinoff film in the growing horror franchise, The Nun.

Given the nature of popular movies nowadays, especially those that are part of a larger franchise of films, audiences are conditioned to wait through the credits at the end of the film in hopes for a tease toward the future. So does The Nun have a post-credits scene?

Unfortunately, the new horror film does not. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t watch the credits — just appreciate all of the handwork done to bring this film together.

But if you were expecting a tease toward the next film in The Conjuring series, temper your expectations now, because there’s no post-credits scene to set anything else up.

This might be shocking to some fans, as Annabelle: Creation ended with a tease for The Nun. The mid-credits scene indicated that the haunted doll from the first The Conjuring movie had more story to tell. But when it was all over, there was a quick clip teasing the malevolent spirit known as Valak in the church in Romania.

With that scene, it stands to reason that there would be a post-credits scene in The Nun, possibly teasing more of a connection between the doll and Valak, and possibly setting up Annabelle 3.

But there is not, and Annabelle: Creation remains the sole film in the franchise that does have a post-credits scene.

Even so, The Nun reveals there’s a greater connection between all of the demonic entities that Lorraine and Ed Warren have encountered in their investigations, which could all be coalescing into a bigger event.

We’ve learned that the next Annabelle movie will actually take place AFTER The Conjuring, making it the only spinoff to not be a prequel.

“We’re bringing the franchise back home after being so far away in Romania,” said writer and director Gary Dauberman. “It’s set in the Warrens’ house. It’s what happens when Annabelle comes into the artifact room. Much like Swamp Thing, what happens when Annabelle comes into the artifact room and how she affects her environment.”

Without a post-credits scene, we’ll have to wait until Dauberman or Conjuring mastermind James Wan shed some light on the next film to learn more.

The Nun is now playing in theaters.