Fans React to First ‘The Nun’ Trailer

The next chapter in the shared horror universe of The Conjuring films, The Nun, debuted its first trailer today to give audiences their first taste of the horrors that the film will depict.

When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in The Conjuring 2, as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.

The new film is said to explore a new approach to the horror genre, focusing more on being an adventure as opposed to spirits descending upon an unsuspecting family.

Whatever the approach is, it appears to have worked, as fans lit up social media to share their thoughts about the upcoming film.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the trailer for The Nun and see the film in theaters September 7th!

I freaking loveeeee horror movies, Im hyped for #TheNun — ??????? (@jaewoostan) June 13, 2018

Trailer for #TheNun looks A-frickin-mazing. And now has me in a watch all the horror mood. >.> *turns off all the lights in preparation* — Meri Benson (@MerisCorner) June 13, 2018

Soooo excited (low key terrified) to see this film ? #TheNun — Alexa Bouhelier-Ruelle (@StrangersinP) June 13, 2018

I AM SO EXITED RN! Can it be September already? #TheNun — Alessia? (@skyguysbabygirl) June 13, 2018

That teaser trailer for #TheNun. ? I watched it in my home theater and screamed like an opera singer. #TheNunMovie — Jason ? (@Taglebot) June 13, 2018

So looking forward to seeing #TheNun..just hate it got pushed back though because the original release was on my birthday,damn it ? — Mindy ? (@brightmanite) June 13, 2018

#TheNun trailer gave me straight up chills within the first 20 seconds. #TheConjuring film universe has done such an incredible job of hitting the nail on the head when it comes to their villains, character arcs, suspense, scares, etc… A truly amazing franchise! — gørewhøre (@horrorbando) June 13, 2018

