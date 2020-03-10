First Season of Stephen King’s The Outsider Coming to Blu-ray This June

The first season of Stephen King‘s The Outsider on HBO only just concluded this week, with fans who might have missed out on the series or those who still enjoy the benefits of physical media sure to be excited with the confirmation that the first season will land on home video in June. In addition to all 10 episodes of the unsettling season, there will be more than 40 minutes of behind-the-scenes content, which includes investigations into the real-world myths behind the series’ disturbing lore. Check out the details of the home video release below and grab a copy of The Outsider on June 9th.

This 10-episode series follows police detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn), as he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of 11-year-old Frankie Peterson found in the Georgia woods. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph, still grieving the recent death of his own son, to bring in unorthodox private investigator Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), whose uncanny abilities he hopes will help explain the unexplainable.

The home video release of The Outsider includes the following special features:

El Cuco. The Baba Yaga. The Outsider. – All-New Featurettes

Invitation to Set

Stephen King and The Outsider

Jason Bateman and The Outsider

Adapting The Outsider

Analyzing Holly Gibney

The Outsider: Inside Episodes 1-10

While the first season chronicles the events of the book, showrunner Richard Price confirmed that, while a second season hasn’t been ordered, he has already begun developing some ideas for where the story could be headed.

“It’s like pulling a rabbit out of a glass hat — of course there will be another [if HBO wants one],” Price revealed last month to IndieWire, while also confirming he was working on the subsequent season. “There’s no such thing as a series that, if it does well, they’re not going to want a second season.”

One of the joys of consuming King’s stories is the ways in which the various narratives offer Easter egg connections to one another, though a joy of The Outsider is how it feels as though it exists entirely in its own world.

“You assume no one knows anything; that this miniseries is its own thing,” Price pointed out. “There’s no reference to Mr. Mercedes. There’s no reference to Holly previously. There’s no reference to Stephen King, although that’s [going to be known]. It’s just a story and you just write it. The worst thing in the world is to write something assuming people know something that, in fact, they don’t. ‘What are you talking about?’ ‘I thought you read my other books, so you know where we are.’ It doesn’t work that way.”

The Outsider lands on Blu-ray and DVD on June 9th.

