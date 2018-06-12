‘The Predator’: New Image Shows the Villain Terrorizing the Suburbs

Shane Black’s upcoming Predator movie is bringing the fight to a much more familiar part of the world, and a new image from the film highlights the the terror arriving in the suburbs.

Released exclusively by Empire, the new photo from The Predator reveals what the murderous alien looks like in our neighborhood. Two of the film’s main characters are trying their best to fight the creature off, but it’s not working out too well.

Check out the brand new image below!

In the image, the alien has Boyd Holbrook’s character, Quinn McKenna, up against the window of a school hallway. He clearly isn’t any match for this terrifying creature.

Scientist Casey Bracket, played by Olivia Munn, is also in the image. She’s trying her best to save Quinn from the clutches of the Predator, but she’ll likely need way more than a pistol to pull that off.

With Shane Black at the helm of this new film, it won’t be exactly like the other Predator films of the past. When speaking with Empire about the movie, Black noted that, along with his typical comedic elements, The Predator will blend sci-fi with the spy thriller genre.

“There’s more a sense of espionage thriller to this one,” the director said. “The Predators have attracted attention now, and the global intelligence community is involved.”

The Predator is directed by Shane Black, on a script he co-wrote with Fred Dekker, and it stars Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Jacob Tremblay, Yvonne Strahovski, Sterling K. Brown, Edward James Olmos, Thomas Jane, Keegan-Michael Key, Trevante Rhodes, and Alfie Allen. The film is set to hit theaters on September 14.