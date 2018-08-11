Sink Your Teeth Into a New ‘The Predator’ Photo

A new photo from Shane Black‘s The Predator shows the titular alien hunter looking as fierce as ever.

The photo shows a Predator with its iconic jaw opened wide.

Previous photos revealed the new “ultimate Predator” that will debut in the film, though fans shouldn’t expect to see the rumored female Predators.

Earlier this year, The Predator star Keegan-Michael Key confirmed that Predator had undergone reshoots.

“We just finished [reshoots] last week, and just about three-quarters of the third act was rewritten,” Key said. “And Shane Black is… he’s just a consummate professional and a consummate writer. He’s a wordsmith! It was a really, really exhilarating experience, and I think that he’s still one of our most vibrant writers of cinema.”

A more recent report suggests that the reshoots would alter the film’s climax connection to the past Predator films.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Predator:

“From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.”

The Predator stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Yvonne Strahovski, and Jake Busey.

In an interview, Black promised that the film will bring the Predator franchise in some new directions.

“Well, I think that there’s a basic premise that has to be honored every time you make a Predator film and that’s in some way, whatever the plot turns out to be, it has to, at some level, represent a hunt. But, beyond that, I think there’s infinite variability,” Black shared with Collider. “It’s like monkey bars. You ever play on the jungle gym when you were a kid? It looks like they’re rigid and hard and it’d be hard to play on these things because they’re so rough, but if you go inside them there’s actually a lot of room to move around, you just know that the borders are there every once in a while.

“It’s the ambitiousness of not wanting to stay small and just wanting to pack as many different possibilities, themes, and characters,” Black explained of his approach. “I think in the same way that Aliens succeeded so well that you had Bill Paxton and Jeanette Goldstein and Lance Henrikson that were popular. You had great characters. So, I think the death of some of the Predator movies has been a dearth of really intriguing characters that have development.”

The Predator opens in theaters on Sept. 14th.