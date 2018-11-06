‘The Purge’ Renewed for Second Season

Hot on the heels of the first season of The Purge TV series concluding, USA Network has confirmed that a second season of the horror series is on the way.

“USA Network is so proud to be the television home for the iconic franchise, The Purge,” Chris McCumber, president of entertainment networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, shared in a statement. “The partnership and creative trust of Jason Blum and everyone at Blumhouse Television and Universal Pictures ensured The Purge successful transition from film to TV – and, along with Universal Cable Productions, we look forward to digging even deeper into the mythology in Season Two.”

Based on the hit movie franchise from Blumhouse productions, The Purge revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Set in a dystopian America ruled by a totalitarian political party, the series follows several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. Tying them all together is a mysterious savior who’s impeccably equipped for everything the night throws at them. As the clock winds down with their fates hanging in the balance, each character is forced to reckon with their pasts as they discover how far they will go to survive the night.

The series kicked off in 2013 with the film The Purge, which inspired three sequels to date. The franchise was created by James DeMonaco, who helped develop the TV series.

“James DeMonaco has done it again: the propulsive and compelling story he crafted for Season One of The Purge truly resonated with audiences in a significant way,” producer Jason Blum shared. “We are thrilled to embark on Season Two, and can’t wait to bring more of James’ vision to USA and fans of The Purge.”

This news is sure to excite fans of the franchise, as DeMonaco recently shared he envisions the fifth film being the conclusion of the series.

“I have it in my head. I think I’m going to write it. I think it’s a great way to end it all.” DeMonaco shared with Entertainment Weekly about the next film in the series. “We want to end it all, I think, in this one, and I’m very excited. When I came up with the idea and pitched it to everybody, they seemed psyched, and I think it will be a really cool ending, how we take this one home.”

Stay tuned for details on when to expect the second season of The Purge.

