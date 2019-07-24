The Purge Season 2 Teaser Released

USA Networks is bringing back The Purge TV Series for a second installment, and now we’re getting our first look at what that sophomore season will be! Take a look at The Purge season 2 trailer above, and then we’ll break down what we know about this new chapter of the franchise!

Starring in this new season’s storyline are Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why), Max Martini (Pacific Rim), Paola Nuñez (The Son) and Joel Allen (Never Goin’ Back).

Here are the early character descriptions and overall plot synopsis for The Purge season 2, via Deadline:

Luke will play Marcus Moore, an accomplished professional with a loving wife and a beautiful house whose seemingly perfect life is shattered when an assassin breaks into his house on Purge night.

Martini will portray Ryan Grant. Unassuming yet laser-focused, Ryan spends his entire year precisely preparing for a massive once-a-year Purge heist with his long-time crew.

Nuñez will play Esme Carmona. A top employee at an NFFA surveillance center, Esme has dedicated her life to spotting crimes and digitally tagging lawbreakers.

Allen is Ben. A clean-cut, fraternity member from a middle-class suburban family, Ben’s life changes forever when he goes out on Purge night for the first time.

“Based on the hit movie franchise, The Purge revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Season 2 explores how a single Purge night affects the lives of four interconnected characters over the course of the ensuing year, all inevitably leading up to the next Purge. The second season of the anthology series opens on Purge night but dives deeper than ever before in to what the Purge world looks like the other 364 days of the year.

The Purge Season 2 is executive produced by the film franchise creator James DeMonaco, who executive produces along with his partner for Man in a Tree, Sébastien K. Lemercier; Krystal Houghton Ziv, James Roland, Tim Andrew, and Jason Blum. Additionally, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form, from the film franchise, serve as executive producers under the Platinum Dunes banner, as does Thomas Kelly. The series is a co-production between Blumhouse Television and UCP (Universal Content Productions).”

Season 1 of The Purge turned out to be a hit for USA, scoring top-tier ratings for scripted cable series, in the desirable demos of 18-49, and beyond. It was only sensible for USA to renew it; in addition to this series, The Purge movie series that started the franchise is working up to a new installment, The Purge 5, which will hit theaters next summer. This TV series remains one the only such spinoffs that’s been directly referenced in the movie franchise, which helps to keep it feeling even more relevant than it otherwise would have.

The Purge season 2 premieres this fall on USA. The Purge 5 hits theaters on July 10, 2020.