‘The Purge’ Creator Teases A New Chapter Could Be on the Way

Since the debut of The Purge in 2013, the series of films has offered audiences many different perspectives of a horrifying future, with fans getting both a prequel this summer with The First Purge and a TV series potentially debuting before the year ends. Series creator James DeMonaco also confirmed that he might be moving forward with writing yet another sequel to the series.

“About five months ago, I would have said that [I was done with the Purge movies],” the filmmaker shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Then we started writing all these scripts for Purge TV, and I realized how many Purge stories could be told, and what it is a metaphor for, and realized, maybe not? I don’t know if I’ll direct any more but I do like still writing Purge, so I think maybe, maybe.”

DeMonaco has written and directed the first three chapters in the series, though he only wrote The First Purge with Gerard McMurray serving as director. Now that DeMonaco has allowed another filmmaker to step in to direct, he could craft a variety of new stories for other directors to bring to life.

The franchise explores a future in which America’s government has implemented an annual event where all violent crimes are legal. This 12-hour window is meant to not only allow citizens to tap into their bloodlust that they restrain the rest of the year, but also serves as a means of culling the population, as the poorer members of society can’t afford the supplies to protect themselves.

The First Purge will, expectedly, explore how the deadly tradition began and the ways in which the government convinced citizens to participate. The TV series, on the other hand, will begin to explore how society functions outside of the annual event.

“I’d say it’s 70, 65 percent Purge Night and then 30 percent flashback,” DeMonaco pointed out. “We follow four what-seem-to-be separate storylines of people going out on the evening and experiencing the Purge. The real estate of the 10 hours of the TV allows us to use flashback, where we flashback out of the Purge world, into the regular lives, the non-Purge days, of this future America. We get to see who these people are when it’s not Purge Night and the events that led them to where they are on the particular Purge night that we are following. I think it’s a great device.”

The First Purge hits theaters on July 4th while the TV series could debut later this year.

