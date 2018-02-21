‘The Purge’ TV Series to Begin Filming in April

The upcoming sequel in the Purge franchise got its first title, poster and teaser earlier this year, with details finally emerging about the TV series based on the franchise. NOLA confirms that the 10-episode series is set to begin production in New Orleans, Louisiana in April.

Whether New Orleans will be an integral component of the film’s narrative is yet to be determined, as the city could merely be the most efficient and affordable place to film. With production beginning in April, we could expect the series to debut before the end of the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series of films kicked off in 2013, introducing audiences to a world in which a fictional 28th amendment created an annual “Purge Night.” For a 12-hour period, all violent crime is legal, serving as a chance to not only cull the population, but also allow society to legally embrace their more violent tendencies.

Each film in the series has explored the events of Purge Night, yet producer Jason Blum revealed the TV series would allow for exploration of how society functions at other times of the year.

“We’re working on kind of exploring what it’s like to live the rest of the year in a world where you can kill someone on a certain day of the year,” Blum shared with Den of Geek last year. “It definitely makes you think twice if you’re driving and you give someone the finger or something like that. So we’re definitely thinking about different things that might happen in a society where killing was legal 12 hours a year.”

The Purge films have been no strangers to pushing limits of its reflections of society, most notably with 2016’s The Purge: Election Year, with the American election taking place months later. If the allegory wasn’t obvious enough, this summer’s The First Purge has released a teaser and poster that both recreate Donald Trump’s slogans and campaign merchandise.

In the film, “To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.”

The First Purge hits theaters on July 4.

[H/T NOLA]