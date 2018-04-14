Ghost Rider Actor Cast As The New Terminator

Starring as the T-800 in The Terminator helped launch Arnold Schwarzenegger’s burgeoning career as an action star, lending his bodybuilder physique to the killer robot to hunt down Sarah Connor. Director Tim Miller is attempting to break that hulking physique in his upcoming reboot of the franchise, tapping Gabriel Luna, who played Ghost Rider/Robbie Reyes in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, to star as the cyborg. Natalia Reyes and Diego Boneto have also joined the film.

Luna, Deyes, and Boneto join the previously announced Mackenzie Davis, Linda Hamilton, and Schwarzenegger.

The reboot recently earned a delay in its release date, moving from July 26, 2019 to October 22, 2019. The reason for the delay is unclear, but with Schwarzenegger having recently undergone emergency heart surgery, it’s possible that the actor needed more recovery time before filming began.

Last month, the actor teased that filming would begin in October, though that date is now up for debate.

“We are starting to shoot Terminator 6 in June to the middle of October, so I am in that,” Schwarzenegger shared with The Arnold Fans.com. “I am looking forward to coming back as the T-800 model. It’s gonna be great with Tim Miller as the director and Jim Cameron is kind of supervising the whole thing.”

That’s not the only property the actor is returning to, as he also confirmed other sequels to some of his more beloved projects being in the works.

“Then we are finishing off the script now on Triplets, which is sequel to Twins,” the actor added. “Then they are also writing King Conan. Then we just made a deal to do a series of westerns on television, so we are looking forward to that.”

The upcoming film marks James Cameron’s first direct involvement in the franchise since Terminator 2, giving this new approach another attempt to breathe new life into the franchise.

Following Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, both Terminator: Salvation and Terminator: Genisys and the inherent time travel qualities of the franchise were attempts at creating fresh starts for the series, though neither film connected with audiences or critics.

With Deadpool director Tim Miller at the helm and with Cameron serving as a producer, hopefully this upcoming film has a better chance at reviving interest in the series.

The new Terminator will land in theaters on October 22, 2019.

