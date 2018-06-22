‘The Terror’ Renewed By AMC With A New Showrunner

Series like American Horror Story and The Walking Dead have revived audiences’ interests in terrifying tales on television, with The Terror being one of AMC‘s more acclaimed recent hits. The series was renewed for a second season, which executives at the network promise will deliver even more frights for viewers.

“The Terror has given us the opportunity to take a unique approach to the anthology format. We loved the concept of beginning with an actual historical event and overlaying it with a fictional horror element, and we are immensely proud of this show’s combination of cinematic scope and intimate character work,” David Madden, president of original programming for AMC shared in a statement. “We are thrilled to announce a second season and dramatize one of the most chilling and important events of the 20th Century, guided by the vision of the gifted Alexander Woo and Max Borenstein.”

The series is taking the anthology route and focusing on a completely different story for Season Two.

According to Variety, “The second season of the show will tell the story of a specter that haunts the Japanese-American community during World War II in the homes of Southern California, the internment camps where many were held during the war, and in the Pacific theater.”

“I’m deeply honored to be telling a story set in this extraordinary period,” producer Woo shared. “We hope to convey the abject terror of the historical experience in a way that feels modern and relevant to the present moment. And the prospect of doing so with a majority Asian and Asian-American cast is both thrilling and humbling.”

The series will have new creative leadership for the next season, though Madden shared his praise for what was accomplished in the first season and how it made future installments in the series possible.

“Our deep appreciation goes to the persistently creative and passionate showrunning team of David Kajganich and Soo Hugh, the incomparable Ridley Scott and the rest of the producing team, and the outstanding cast led by Jared Harris for launching this concept and leaving us on the precipice of terrifying new adventures as we continue with the next chapter of The Terror,” he praised.

The first season of the series consisted of 10 episodes, which the second season will likely replicate. There’s no word on when the second season will begin production, though we could likely expect it to air sometime next year.

